Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,259,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 80,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 1,582,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

