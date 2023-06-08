Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $181,200.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance
PGC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,251. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.
Featured Articles
