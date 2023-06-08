Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $181,200.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,251. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 556,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.