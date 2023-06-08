Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading 67.1% Higher

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 67.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.