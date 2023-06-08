PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,448,167. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

