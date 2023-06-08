PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 9,310,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,768. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

