Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $12.35 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 52,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,853. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $600.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

