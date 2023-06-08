Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 83,729 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,729 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $73,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after purchasing an additional 456,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 273,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.78.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

