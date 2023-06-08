Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Shares of COST traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.07. The stock had a trading volume of 498,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,799. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

