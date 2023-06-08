Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.33. 1,128,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

