Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $100.33. 684,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,003. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

