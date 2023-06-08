Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 2.21% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,939. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

