Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 3,245,804 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

PFE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 6,140,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,928,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.