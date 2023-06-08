Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 197,407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,407 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $159,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 3,640,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

