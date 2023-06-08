Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZimVie

In other news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,711.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZimVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZIMV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.52 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

