Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 4,217 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $54,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 606,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $37.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

