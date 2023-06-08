Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $97,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

PH traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,964. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

