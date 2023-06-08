PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.60 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 2,471,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

