Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) COO Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $913,915.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daryl Gaugler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $39,649.89.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.9 %

PCRX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 921,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

