PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.19 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

