Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. 391,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.