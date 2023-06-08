Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.21, but opened at $98.64. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 74,947 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

