Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.59 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.80-$11.20 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 391,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

