Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 37,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,699. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $822.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.