Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 932,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 622,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 136,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,297. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

