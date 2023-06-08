Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 207,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.