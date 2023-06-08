Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,000 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.69. 165,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,480. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

