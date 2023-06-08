Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,400,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE HDB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,494. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

