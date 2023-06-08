Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 59.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 309,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,584. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

