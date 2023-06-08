Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $4.05 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

NFLX traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $403.39. 1,367,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average is $329.71. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $418.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

