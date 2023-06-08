Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned about 0.59% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,581,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,438. The company has a market cap of $336.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

