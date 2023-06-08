Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 69,031 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,617 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

