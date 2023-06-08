Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned about 0.33% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

CHCT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

