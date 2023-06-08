OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OTPBF opened at C$27.00 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.17.
About OTP Bank Nyrt.
