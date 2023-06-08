Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $46.56 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.56 million and $862,458.75 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

