OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 6,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,944.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OppFi by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $19,950,000,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.