Oppenheimer Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $263.60 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $675.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

