ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $112,709.59 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $112,709.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,314.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $254,405.54.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $127,855.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.79 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ON24 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

