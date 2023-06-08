Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Insider Purchases A$12,863.43 in Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Rating) insider Quentin Flannery acquired 54,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,863.43 ($8,518.83).

Quentin Flannery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Quentin Flannery acquired 464,586 shares of Omega Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,854.78 ($70,764.75).

Omega Oil & Gas Stock Performance

