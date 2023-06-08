Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.052-2.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

