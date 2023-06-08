ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. 550,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its holdings in ODP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

