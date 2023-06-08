Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 274,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 359,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Nuvve Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

See Also

