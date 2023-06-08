NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, NULS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $21.63 million and $1.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,551,299 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

