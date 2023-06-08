NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, NULS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $21.63 million and $1.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About NULS
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,551,299 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
