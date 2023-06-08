NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

