Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 8,850 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,966,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,973.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,982.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10.

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

