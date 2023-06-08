NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.17 Average PT from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.