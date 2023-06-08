Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

