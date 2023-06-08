Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 157.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

(Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.