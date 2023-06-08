Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $469,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 217,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 74,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

