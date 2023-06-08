Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDR. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

