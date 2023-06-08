Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,231 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Personalis worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Personalis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Personalis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Personalis by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Personalis by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of PSNL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 165.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

